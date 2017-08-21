August 21, 2017

NOT TOO CLOSELY, I HOPE: Tennessee duo replicates 1976 ‘Atomic Man’ incident. “A postgraduate student intern and an Oak Ridge Associated University researcher teamed up to replicate the 1976 McCluskey Room Incident, in which a chemical worker now known as ‘the Atomic Man,’ survived the highest known exposure to the radioactive isotope Americium-241 at Hanford Plutonium Finishing Plant in Washington. The pair is trying to measure the physiological effects of chronic low-dose radiation and establish new data for first responders and clinicians to reference after a radiation incident.”