FASTER, PLEASE: Genetic Enhancement In Adults Will Be Many Times More Powerful Than Steroids.

See, I enjoy the Niven Man-Kzin war stories, but I’ve always wondered why the Kzinti’s tiger-like physical power remains such a big deal in a highly advanced future. Surely humans could (and if dealing with Kzinti, would) be enhanced to be equally strong and fast. But I guess that wouldn’t fit the storyline.