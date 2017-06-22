June 22, 2017

GOSH, I CAN’T UNDERSTAND WHY THOSE FLYOVER COUNTRY RUBES WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP DON’T TRUST NORTHEAST CORRIDOR ELITIST TECHNOCRATS:

● We’re the greatest city in the world and our subways suck.

—Headline, the New York Post, June 20th.

● Let’s face it: Washington, DC’s Metro is the worst in the world.

—Headline, the Washington Examiner, June 19th.

And the pun that was probably ancient when my dad repeated it frequently to me when I was a kid is really true this year: “Lead us not into Penn Station.”