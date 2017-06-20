June 20, 2017

SCRUTINY: Free Beacon Barred From Covering Jon Ossoff Campaign Event.

Numerous reporters gathered inside the campaign office for Ossoff’s speech, during which he said that “politics does not have to be about … division,” according to the Associated Press, one of the outlets granted access to the event.

It is unclear whether any other outlets were restricted from covering the event. Ossoff’s campaign declined to answer whether any other outlets had been barred.

The Ossoff campaign’s decision to restrict press access to its event has been criticized widely, including by reporters from CNN, the Huffington Post, and the New York Times. Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, who ended up in a physical altercation with a Republican candidate on the eve of last month’s special election in Montana, was also critical of the decision.