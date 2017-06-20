June 20, 2017

HORRIBLE: Muslim teen died of blunt force trauma.

Police in Virginia say “road rage” prompted the killing 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen. Police have charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres with murder. Police say they believe Martinez Torres acted alone and say they are not looking for other suspects.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they believe the killing was sparked by a fight Martinez Torres got into with a teenage boy on a bike. Police say Martinez Torres, who was armed with a baseball bat, later began chasing the group, caught up with Hassanen and attacked her.

Police say it appears that Martinez Torres was “so enraged over the traffic dispute that it escalated into deadly violence.”