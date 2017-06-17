June 17, 2017

MICHAEL BARONE: The Violent Political Left.

Unfortunately, it’s not hard to find left-wing tweets advocating violence against President Trump and Republicans. And the “arts” community contributes its share. Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a picture of her holding a bloody severed head of the president. In New York Shakespeare in the Park is staging “Julius Caesar” with an orange-haired Caesar being stabbed to death by political rivals.

And there have been multiple violent threats and some actual violence against Republican House members. Virginia’s Tom Garrett canceled town halls in response to a message that “we’re going to kill your wife.” The message to Upstate New York’s Claudia Tenney was, “One down, 216 to go.”

A Tucson school official was arrested for making threats that Arizona’s Martha McSally’s “days were numbered.” A woman was charged with felony reckless endangerment for trying to drive Tennessee’s David Kustoff’s car off the road.