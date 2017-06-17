June 17, 2017

MORE ON LAST NIGHT’S ANTI-VIOLENCE PROTEST AT THE TRUMP/CAESAR PLAY: After Caesar Is Knifed to Death, Protesters Emerge: New York’s Public Theater reimagining of the play is interrupted Friday night. I’d rather live in a world where this sort of thing wasn’t done at all. But it’s not clear that we’re better off living in a world where it’s done all the time, but only by lefties.

Plus, a good observation: The audience was there to be part of a political statement, not to enjoy Shakespeare.