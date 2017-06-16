June 16, 2017

STEVE SCALISE REALLY NEEDS TO STOP WEARING THOSE SHORT SKIRTS. Scott Pelley of CBS: It’s time to ask whether [Wednesday’s] attack was foreseeable, predictable, self-inflicted:

In February, the president tweeted that the news media were the “enemy of the American people”… Later, at a lunch for reporters, President Trump was asked whether he worried that language would incite violence. His pause indicated it had never crossed his mind. Then he said, “No, that doesn’t worry me.”

As children we’re taught, “Words will never hurt me.” But when you think about it, violence almost always begins with words. In “Twitter world,” we’ve come to believe that our first thought is our best thought.

It’s past time for all of us — presidents, politicians, reporters, citizens, all of us — to pause to think again.