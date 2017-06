I JUST LIKE THIS HEADLINE: Tennessee residents were ready with guns when fugitives came their way. “I feel like it was a good thing. When you mess around out here in the county, most of us here have carry permits and carry (weapons). . . . And it’s our job to protect our families and our homes. And I’m very proud of the family … because they didn’t just turn around and mind their own business. They did what they had to do to protect everybody else around.”