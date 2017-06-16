June 16, 2017

CIS-PRIVILEGED TRANSPHOBIC BIGOTS! Women-only ‘full nudity’ spa’s ‘no male genitals’ rule ignites transgender debate.

Look, penises are only “male genitals” if they’re attached to someone who identifies as male. If they’re attached to someone who identifies as female, they’re female genitals. I hope these bigots get put out of business. Next they’ll want to keep women with penises out of the women’s bathroom.

Bigoted women who want to be naked but not be with people with penises should just keep their clothes on and stew in their own bigotry at home.