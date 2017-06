CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs “Bowie Bill.” “Huge news out of Texas. Today Governor Abbott signed into law a repeal of one of the most moronic, and undeniably most ironic knife restrictions in the nation. HB 1935, known colloquially as the ‘Bowie Bill’ removes daggers, dirks, stilettos, poniards, swords, spears and most notably, Bowie knives, from Texas statue, effectively legalizing carry of said knives almost everywhere in the state.”