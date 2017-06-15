June 15, 2017

ASK HIM ABOUT DHS HACKING OF STATE ELECTION COMPUTERS: Jeh Johnson to testify publicly in House Russia probe.

No, seriously: More states confirm suspected cyberattacks sourced to DHS. “Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant has learned two more states’ election agencies have confirmed suspected cyberattacks linked to the same U.S. Department of Homeland Security IP address as last month’s massive attack in Georgia. The two states reporting the suspected cyberattacks were West Virginia and Kentucky.”