June 15, 2017

FAKE NEWS: NY Times Issues A Correction But Their Editorial is Still Garbage.

Do you see the obvious problem beyond fixing a glaring lie?

If there was no connection to that crime, why on earth is the NY Times still referencing what Palin’s PAC did? It’s absurd. “Hey, here’s an example of heated political rhetoric that didn’t do anything but we’re going to do it anyway because it helps us make a point!”

The NY Times should remove any reference to Palin because that map contributed to nothing other than the false narrative the media tried to create at the time and what the Times sought to resurrect yesterday.

Chances are, what the NY Times did today is the extent of what we’ll see from them. And that’s a shame. They had an opportunity to make things right but instead they half-assed it.