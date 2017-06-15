June 15, 2017

GOP CONGRESSMAN WALTER JONES: ‘Resentment and Hatred’ in Political Climate ‘Started with President Obama Being African-American’

“I think, truthfully, the world we all live in now, is a world of anxiety and distrust, whether it be a Republican or Democrat or it might be an independent, but too many times the distrust becomes hatred and resentment and I think that’s a lot of this problem, to be honest with you,” Jones responded.

The congressman said he thinks the current political climate “all started with President Obama being an African-American.”

“I just think that was the beginning, and now with the current occupant of the White House, I just hope that maybe he will see this as an opportunity to change some of his tactics, meaning what he tweets out and what he says. I hope that we can change the tone around here, but I don’t know if we can or not,” he added.