BECAUSE IT WAS TOO BUSY POLICING PEOPLE’S FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS FOR RACIST MEMES TO DO THE ACTUAL JOB OF GOVERNMENT: Grenfell Tower – a monument to a broken society: People living in older, high-rise, often council-owned buildings have every right to wonder why the Government did not act when it had the chance.

The more a government, or corporation, or nonprofit, or university talks about social justice and diversity, the more likely it’s neglecting its basic responsibilities.