June 15, 2017

DEAR DEMOCRATS, TURN BACK NOW:

A radical from a fringe group, led by insane rumor and innuendo, has shot someone who is not even the leader of the faction he hates.

Is Rep. Scalise’s middle name Ferdinand?

Listen to me now; stop believing crazy people, even those in the media. Yesterday, in a friend’s post someone called me racist/sexist/homophobic or implied it because apparently I want to “suppress voices” in science fiction. NO ONE who knows me can believe that. This woman knows me. And this was over an aesthetic disagreement in tiny, irrelevant science fiction.

LISTEN TO ME NOW, it’s time to believe your lying eyes and accept that people can disagree with you without being evil. It’s time to investigate all news, even the ones you think confirm you bias. It’s time to wake up.

YOU DON’T WANT TO GO DOWN THIS ROAD. There is nothing for you here. It didn’t turn out well in 1914. It won’t turn out well now.

THIS MEANS STUFF LIKE THIS STOPS: MSNBC Invites on “Analyst” Who Called for an ISIS Bombing of a Trump Building to Put Today’s Shootings in Context.

AND THIS STOPS: WaPo “Writer” Hopes Scalise Will Die In Surgery.

AND THIS STOPS TOO: Shooter Was Big Fan of Queen of Conspiracies Rachel Maddow; Driven to Violence By Climate of Hate Pushed by Left and Media.

If you keep driving people this way, you won’t like the results. And neither will we.