June 15, 2017

A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Two arrested in wake of melee outside Turkish Embassy: report.

wo Turkish men living in the United States have reportedly been arrested by U.S. marshals for their alleged role in assaulting protesters outside the Turkish Embassy last month in Washington, D.C.

In a Wednesday statement, the State Department confirmed to the Daily Caller that the arrests had been made but wouldn’t release the names of the two men.

“Now that charges have been filed, the Department will weigh additional actions for the named individuals, as appropriate under relevant laws and regulations. Any further steps will be responsive and proportional to the charges,” State said.

In May, bodyguards to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan violently clashed with protesters to his administration while Erdogan, who had just come from visiting President Trump at the White House, looked on.

Lawmakers responded with outrage at the time, saying that political violence wouldn’t be tolerated on U.S. soil.