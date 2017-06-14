June 14, 2017

THE HILL: Former FAA officials endorse air traffic control spinoff plan.

Several former officials for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are throwing their weight behind a contentious effort to separate air traffic control from the federal government.

The last three chief operating officers for the FAA called on Congress to create a “reliable, robust 21st century system” by putting a nonprofit corporation in charge of the nation’s air navigation system, according to a letter released by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday.

President Trump has also endorsed the spinoff proposal, which has been championed by most of the House Republicans on the Transportation panel.

The letter is signed by Russell G. Chew, Henry Krakowski and David Grizzle.

“This is not about politics, it is about policy,” the officials wrote. “The U.S. no longer has the most modern equipment, the most efficient airplane routings, or the best technology of any of the world’s air traffic control providers.”