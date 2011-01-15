June 13, 2017

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Shot: What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?

—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.

Chaser:

Alec [Baldwin] has recently been making waves with his impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, reprising the role in the season finale last month.

In fact, the production of Julius Caesar at Delacorte Theater has caused controversy for its portrayal of a Trump-like character as the Roman general.

The re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic play showed the Trump lookalike being stabbed to death on the senate floor.

Delta and Bank Of America both pulled their funding from the Shakespeare in the Park production on Tuesday for the ‘graphic staging’ of the tragedy.