June 13, 2017

TRIGGERED: ‘Broad City’ will bleep Donald Trump’s name in Season 4.

“We wrote (Season 4) being like, ‘Here we go! Hillary for president!’ ” Glazer tells USA TODAY. But after “this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot.”

One episode, which premiered at Colossal Clusterfest in San Francisco earlier this month, deals with the idea that “a witch is really just a woman who’s in touch with her womanhood,” Glazer says. “Ilana’s ‘powers’ are decreasing during the current administration because it’s just so hard to (orgasm) when you know so many people are in such danger. So Ilana works through her Trump-related (hang-up) and it’s wild.”