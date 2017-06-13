June 13, 2017

THIS IS ACTUALLY AN AMAZING TRIUMPH, EXCEPT AESTHETICALLY: The Whole World Is Getting Fatter, Study Finds. “Nearly a third of the world’s population is overweight or obese now, and it’s getting worse, researchers reported Monday. The number of obese people has doubled since 1980 in 73 countries, the global team of researchers wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine. Twelve percent of adults and five percent of children are classified as obese, meaning their body mass index (BMI), a measure of height to weight, is significantly above the healthy level.”

All of human history has been a struggle to get enough to eat. And now the problem is too much to eat. Come on, jam with the band, blow the horn of plenty!