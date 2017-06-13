June 13, 2017
INTERESTING: Brain Architecture: Scientists Discover 11 Dimensional Structures That Could Help Us Understand How the Brain Works. “Scientists studying the brain have discovered that the organ operates on up to 11 different dimensions, creating multiverse-like structures that are ‘a world we had never imagined.’ By using an advanced mathematical system, researchers were able to uncover architectural structures that appears when the brain has to process information, before they disintegrate into nothing.”