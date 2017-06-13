June 13, 2017

NANOTECHNOLOGY UPDATE: Scientists Perform Site-Specific Surgery on Nanoparticles. “A team of chemists led by Carnegie Mellon University’s Rongchao Jin has for the first time conducted site-specific surgery on a nanoparticle. The procedure, which allows for the precise tailoring of nanoparticles, stands to advance the field of nanochemistry. The surgical technique developed by Qi Li, the study’s lead author and a 3rd year graduate student in the Jin group, will allow researchers to enhance nanoparticles’ functional properties, such as catalytic activity and photoluminescence, increasing their usefulness in a wide variety of fields including health care, electronics and manufacturing.”