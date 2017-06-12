June 12, 2017

EVEN NEW YORK TIMES READER/COMMENTERS REJECT THE CANONIZATION OF BRADLEY/CHELSEA MANNING. “Chelsea Manning was a traitor to the United States. It’s not just that she leaked classified documents by the hundreds of thousands. It was that she was totally indiscriminate in doing so, taking no care to redact names to protect people’s lives, and including tens of thousands of State Department documents which had nothing to do with the Iraq War but simply because she happened to get her hands on them.”

Plus: “Glad the New York Times was not around 250 years ago, or you would be braying about ‘Benedict Arnold: Misunderstood Patriot.'”