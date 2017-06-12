June 12, 2017

‘TRUMP ASSASSINATION’ VERSION OF JULIUS CAESAR COSTS MORE THAN EXPECTED: Delta and Bank of America have both dropped their sponsorship of Public Theater’s Trump-like ‘Julius Caesar.’

But will CNN’s parent company, still reeling from Kathy Griffin holding the effigy of Trump’s severed head, Reza Aslan’s Trump-related scatological tweets, and Bill Maher dropping the N-bomb on air drop their sponsorship, or is depicting the death of the president just another day at the office for them?