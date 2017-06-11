June 11, 2017

LAYERS AND LAYERS OF FACT-CHECKERS AND EDITORS:

Correction: June 10, 2017

An article on Tuesday about plans by the Trump Organization to create a new three-star hotel chain with a patriotic flair, known as American Idea, that would echo President Trump’s pledge to put America first misstated the year of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. They occurred in 2001, not 2011.