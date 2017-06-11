June 11, 2017

PAUL MIRENGOFF: Comey’s Calculations.

“James Comey is a ‘leaker’ — but that doesn’t make him a criminal.” That’s the headline of a Washington Post story by Matt Zapotosky.

The Post’s story tries to create the impression that, in fact, Comey is not a criminal. But Zapatosky undertakes no analysis of the law. Instead, he cites “legal analysts.”

However, none of the analysts in question addresses the question of whether Comey committed a crime.