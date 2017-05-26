June 11, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: “With DNC in Mind, City Bans Carrying Urine, Feces.”

—Headline, the Rocky Mountain News, August 4, 2008 in anticipation of Denver hosting the quadrennial Democratic National Convention, before becoming a classic ongoing leitmotif by James Taranto in his Best of the Web Today column in the Wall Street Journal.

Chaser: “Denver Decriminalizes Public Defecation To Make Life Easier For Migrants, Homeless.”

—Truth Revolt, May 26, 2017.

You went full San Francisco, Denver. Never, ever go full San Francisco.

In case you’re wondering, Denver’s last Republican mayor left office in 1963. Why are Democrat monopoly cities such cesspits of filth and depravity?