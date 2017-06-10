June 10, 2017

CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN, PLEASE. TV writers: ‘Catastrophic’ Trump is making our jobs harder:

A panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday, titled “Trumped Up TV,” was assembled to analyze the impact of the president on the industry. The consensus of the group is that Trump has been rather distracting, to say the least.

“How can I possibly focus?” said Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost). “There’s a lot of stress eating involved … more than anything else, the torrent of news and information is about the stuff you do to mitigate your stress to be effective.”

Royal Pains producer Michael Rauch agreed, noting he has a rule that no computers or cell phones are allowed in his writers’ room while the team is working. But the moment there’s a break “the next hour all we’re talking about is how horrendous and depressing it is, then we’re back to work trying to be funny.”

The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec said the election brought about “absolute sorrow, horror, depression” behind the scenes of the show. Plec noted that she feels a responsibility to “double down on making it okay to be inclusive and not okay to be a bigot” in her storytelling given the current culture.