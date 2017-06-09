June 9, 2017

RETAIL BLUES: List Of Retailers In Danger Of Bankruptcy Hits Record 22.

The list includes:

Boardriders SA – sporting subsidiary of Quiksilver

The Bon-Ton Stores – parent of department store chain

Fairway Group Holdings – food retailer

Tops Holding II – supermarket operator

99 Cents Only Stores – discount retailer

TOMS Shoes – footwear company

David’s Bridal – wedding dresses and formalwear seller

Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP – parent of thrift chain Savers

Charming Charlie – women’s jewelry and accessories

Vince LLC – clothing retailer

Calceus Acquisition – owner of Cole Haan footwear firm

Charlotte Russe – women’s clothing

Neiman Marcus Group – luxury department store

Sears Holdings – owner of Sears and Kmart.

Indra Holdings – holding company owner of Totes Isotoner

Velocity Pooling Vehicle – does business as MAG, Motorsport Aftermarket Group

Chinos Intermediate Holdings – parent of J. Crew Group

Everest Holdings – manages Eddie Bauer brand

Nine West Holdings – clothing, shoes and accessories

Claire’s Stores – accessories and jewelry

True Religion Apparel – men’s and women’s clothing

Gymboree – children’s apparel

I was surprised to see Neiman’s, given that it’s almost as much a place to be seen shopping as it is a place to shop.