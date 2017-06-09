June 9, 2017
RETAIL BLUES: List Of Retailers In Danger Of Bankruptcy Hits Record 22.
The list includes:
Boardriders SA – sporting subsidiary of Quiksilver
The Bon-Ton Stores – parent of department store chain
Fairway Group Holdings – food retailer
Tops Holding II – supermarket operator
99 Cents Only Stores – discount retailer
TOMS Shoes – footwear company
David’s Bridal – wedding dresses and formalwear seller
Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP – parent of thrift chain Savers
Charming Charlie – women’s jewelry and accessories
Vince LLC – clothing retailer
Calceus Acquisition – owner of Cole Haan footwear firm
Charlotte Russe – women’s clothing
Neiman Marcus Group – luxury department store
Sears Holdings – owner of Sears and Kmart.
Indra Holdings – holding company owner of Totes Isotoner
Velocity Pooling Vehicle – does business as MAG, Motorsport Aftermarket Group
Chinos Intermediate Holdings – parent of J. Crew Group
Everest Holdings – manages Eddie Bauer brand
Nine West Holdings – clothing, shoes and accessories
Claire’s Stores – accessories and jewelry
True Religion Apparel – men’s and women’s clothing
Gymboree – children’s apparel
I was surprised to see Neiman’s, given that it’s almost as much a place to be seen shopping as it is a place to shop.