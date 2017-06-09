June 9, 2017

TRADE WARS: Trump’s jobs plan could make your beer more expensive.

Tim Weiner, senior commodity risk manager at Molson Coors Brewing Co. and its MillerCoors LLC unit, believes this may very well happen after the commander-in-chief expedited an investigation into the price of all aluminum coming into the US earlier this year.

“If there are duties on aluminum coming to this country, it will obviously get passed on to us and the customer,” he explained at an industry conference in Chicago this week, according to Bloomberg.

“Our prices will go up,” he said.

Roughly 60 percent of the beer that’s produced by MillerCoors — the second-largest brewer behind Anheuser-Busch — is packaged in aluminum cans, Weiner said.