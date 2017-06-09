June 9, 2017

ED MORRISSEY: Senate Inching Closer To ObamaCare-Repeal Compromise?

The pace of the Medicaid-expansion rollback is hardly a minor issue. That accounts for all of the net cost savings that qualified the House version of the AHCA for reconciliation in the Senate (presumably). The CBO’s latest score for the AHCA showed that the rollback under the 2020 deadline would save $665 billion over the next decade, with the overall bill coming in with a cost savings of just $119 billion. Rolling back the end date will have a big impact on whether the overall package results in enough savings to qualify under reconciliation, and there’s not a lot of room for error.

In order to make that work, the Senate may have to keep some tax components in place, which won’t sit well with conservatives. And those aren’t the only components that may remain, according to a less optimistic look from the Washington Post.