June 9, 2017

SO WE HAVE A TV OVER THE FIREPLACE in our family room and it’s always been too high for comfort. In particular, the Insta-Wife complains that watching it hurts her neck. So to solve that problem, and to test out Amazon Home Services, which I hadn’t used yet, I ordered a MantelMount TV bracket, which pulls out and down from the wall, dropping the TV nearly 3 feet to a very comfortable eye level. I ordered it with “Expert Installation” from Amazon Home Services and it worked out great. I made an appointment at the time I ordered, the MantelMount arrived a couple of days later, and on schedule — actually, one minute early — the guy showed up. He got it mounted and it works very well. I call it a big success.