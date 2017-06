IN THE MAIL: Always Hungry?: Conquer Cravings, Retrain Your Fat Cells, and Lose Weight Permanently.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Save on GreenWorks Pressure Washers.

And, also today only: Rowkin Bit Stereo Truly Wireless Earbuds, $79.99 (67% off).

Also, $20 off Kindle Paperwhite.

And, remember, Amazon has brand new Lightning Deals updated every hour. Don’t miss them!