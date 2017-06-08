June 8, 2017

NEWS YOU HOPEFULLY CAN’T USE: Counterfeit pills and how to avoid them.

Central Georgia officials say there are reports of six more overdose cases – possibly related to fake Percocet pills.

Four people have died so far. Now a new warning is coming out from an Atlanta pharmacist. Experts tell 11Alive News that any time you buy drugs off the street, you could be handing down your own death sentence.

“She was coming around, but she’s gone,” Corey Bailey said.

Bailey lost, Amirrah Gillens, the love of his life, early Monday morning. Bibb County officials said Gillens is one of four people who died from a dangerous street drug masquerading as the painkiller Percocet.