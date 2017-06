HERE COME THE JUDGES, AGAIN: Trump announces 11 new picks.

I should note that University of Pennsylvania lawprof Stephanos Bibas, nominated by Trump to the 3d Circuit, has a book coming out with my Tennessee colleague Ben Barton: Rebooting Justice: More Technology, Fewer Lawyers, and the Future of Law. I’ve read it in manuscript and it’s excellent.