June 8, 2017

BYRON YORK: In Georgia trench warfare, Dems want to ‘stick it to Trump’.

The special election to replace Republican Tom Price in Georgia’s Atlanta-area 6th Congressional District has become a contemporary politics version of World War I, with both sides dug into fixed positions, both pouring people and money into the effort — it will be by far the most expensive House race in history — and no one holding much hope the results will settle anything.

Insiders now estimate that by June 20, Election Day, the campaigns and groups supporting Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff will have spent about $40 million here — nearly doubling the previous record for the most costly House race. All agree that much spending for a single House seat is crazy, but they’ve sunk so much into the race they’ll be damned if they’ll let the other guy take the prize now.

“It’s sort of the political equivalent of a bidding war for a company that’s gotten completely out of hand, in which the symbolic value of the acquisition has exceeded its underlying value — and I think now there’s no way to turn it off,” said Ralph Reed, the longtime conservative activist who lives near the district and whose group, Faith and Freedom Coalition, is one of those pouring money into the race. Of the three special elections to fill seats held by House Republicans who left to join the Trump administration, in Kansas, Montana and here, the GOP has already won two. Democrats anxious to show they can ride Trump’s unpopularity to victory have one chance left. “Kansas is over, Montana is over,” noted Reed. “This is it.”