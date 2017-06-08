June 8, 2017

THE HILL: GOP senator threatens to subpoena Comey.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is opening the door to summoning James Comey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after the former FBI director declined an invitation.

“Under our rules on our committee, if Senator [Dianne] Feinstein would agree to subpoena I would,” Grassley, the chairman of the committee, told CNN on Wednesday.

Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, making his first public comments since he was fired last month.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he anticipated the hearing will be the only time Comey appears before Congress.

But members of the Judiciary Committee are continuing to demand that Comey also come before their panel, which has oversight of the FBI.