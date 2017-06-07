June 7, 2017

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Trump Derangement Syndrome Spirals Out of Control with Sick Performance of Trumpian Julius Caesar: “This version of Shakespeare’s tragedy features a Caesar who bears a striking resemblance to President Donald Trump, complete with his trademark orange hair, business suit, and long red (or blue) necktie. True to the original play, the rash populist Caesar ends up being assassinated on the Senate floor by a group of conspirators — including his friends Cassius and Brutus — saving the Republic from his dangerous reign.”

To be fair though, no bulls-eye clip art was used in the play, so it’s all good.