June 7, 2017

HMM: OPEC’s ace in the hole.

As it turns out the Saudis have a plan which they believe will help push the oil markets in what they consider the proper direction. It is common knowledge that OPEC has openly been encouraging other oil producing nations to join in the production cut and according to Saudi Arabia those calls have been answered.

In a recent press conference in Riyadh the Saudis disclosed they had enticed not just the elephant (Russia) in the oil market in the production cut, they have also induced several other smaller non-OPEC players to join their side.

While Saudi Arabia has not yet disclosed the identity of their additional recruits the list of candidates is relatively limited. An appeal to curb production would only appeal to nations which are net oil exporters and therefore would benefit from a rise in the price of crude. The list of nations who fit into this category is limited and for now speculation is rampant.