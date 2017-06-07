June 7, 2017

WHAT’S WORSE THAN HAVING TO PUT UP WITH “THE MALE GAZE?” NOT HAVING TO PUT UP WITH THE MALE GAZE: What I’d give for a wolf-whistle now I’m 50: SARAH VINE says that if she had her time again she would accept the gesture for what it is. “Now, aged 50, I realise how silly I was to get so wound up about such things. If I had my time again, I would accept those gestures for what they are: crude but flattering demonstrations of male admiration. And I would appreciate them all the more as I know how much I miss them now they’re gone.”