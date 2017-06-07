June 7, 2017

WE MAY NEVER KNOW THEIR TRUE MOTIVE: Schools ‘in lockdown’ after female nursery worker on her way to work is pulled to the ground and slashed in the arm by three girls ‘shouting Allah will get you’

Karrien Stevens, who runs Little Diamonds nursery in Hermon Hill, London said a member of staff was punched, kicked and slashed by three girls while on her way to work this morning.

The victim, 30, was walking down Wanstead High Street, in north London, when she was set upon and knifed, according to her boss.

She was attacked from behind and then stabbed in the arm as her assailants chanted ‘Allah’, however police are not treating it as a terrorist incident.