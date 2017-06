ASHE SCHOW: Tense Days for Union Time on the Taxpayer Dime. “Although no one in government even keeps track, thousands of such federal employees do not do their stated jobs. The IRS alone was reported to have more than 200 such employees, according to documents. That is not to say they aren’t busy. Many spend long days, and even weekends, performing union-related work: filing grievances, bargaining, negotiating contracts and the like – all on the public’s dime.”