June 7, 2017

GOOD: House Obamacare repeal bill meets Senate rules for simple majority vote.

The American Health Care Act, which the House narrowly passed last month, meets the rules that allow the Senate to pass it with only 51 votes, according to the Senate parliamentarian.

The Senate Budget Committee said Tuesday that the legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare complies with the rules for reconciliation set by the Senate parliamentarian.

Republicans have sought to use the pathway, which lets a bill be approved in the Senate by only 51 votes instead of the 60 needed to break a filibuster.