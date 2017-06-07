June 7, 2017

HARSHING THE NARRATIVE: Ex-DHS chief: ‘I know of no such evidence’ Russia altered vote counts.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he knows of “no such evidence” Russia altered vote counts in the 2016 presidential election.

“We saw efforts by Russian intelligence at scanning and probing voter registration databases,” he said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily.” “And we were very concerned about it.”

“I know of no such evidence that actual counts were altered by any type of cyberattack. It is the case we saw and we saw no actual altering of voter counts.”