June 6, 2017

WASHINGTON EXAMINER: @realDonaldTrump, delete your account.

President Trump too often uses Twitter to stream his thoughts directly to the world. Some of his supporters revel in the howls these tweets produce from news media and other critics. This trollish appreciation misses the main consequence, that Trump imperils his own agenda, much of which we agree with, when he tweets from the hip.

“[T]weets on legal matters seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS,” wrote respected Republican attorney George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, councilor to the president. He continued, “and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that and not be shy about it.”

Conway is right, and early on the morning after the London Bridge terrorist attack, in a span of 14 minutes, Trump rattled off a series of tweets that demonstrated his potential and actual self-harm.