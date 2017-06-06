June 6, 2017

NSA LEAKER: ‘Being White Is Terrorism’

That’s according to a tweet the alleged leaker, Reality Winner, sent in February. Winner, who is herself white, tweeted at rapper Kanye West that he should make a shirt declaring whiteness an act of terror.

[email protected] you should make a shirt that says, ‘being white is terrorism’,” she tweeted.

Winner’s social media history is filled with left-wing messages and support for progressives like Bernie Sanders, as The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross has previously documented.

The majority of her recent tweets are angrily directed against President Donald Trump, in particular rehashing the liberal trope about “tiny hands.” She has also called the president an “orange fascist,” a “cunt” and bashed his selection of “Confederate General” Jeff Sessions amounts to racism. Sessions is head of the agency currently prosecuting Winner.

Winner held a Top Secret security clearance for her job at Pluribus International, an NSA contractor. She reportedly is the source for The Intercept’s Monday report about previously unknown Russian interference in the 2016 election.