June 6, 2017

LEFT-WING VIOLENCE IS ROOTED IN A LACK OF CONSEQUENCES: The Roots of Left-Wing Violence. “The victims and perpetrators of recent violence are hardly who Rensin makes them out to be. ‘The poor and oppressed’ are not students at Claremont McKenna College (est. 2017–18 tuition: $52,825), and Muhammad Ashraf, the Muslim immigrant who owned the limousine burnt out on Inauguration Day, is not ‘the company’ stamping its vulgar capitalist boot upon the downtrodden.”

They want to represent the poor and downtrodden? Take their money with lawsuits and tread them down with criminal prosecutions. See how long their enthusiasm lasts.