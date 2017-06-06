June 6, 2017

«
THE CAMPUS CRY-BULLYING REPRESENTS A MINORITY OF STUDENTS WHO ARE INDULGED BY ADMINISTRATORS BECAUSE, FUNDAMENTALLY, THE ADMINISTRATORS AGREE WITH WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND REGARD THEM AS USEFUL TOOLS: New Poll Shows What College Students Really Think About Safe Spaces. “A majority of students do not actively endorse safe spaces on campus, according to a recently-released study. Sixty-two percent of students did not agree with or felt indifferent to safe spaces, according to a poll of 1,659 current college students taken by LendEDU, a student loan consolidation and refinancing organization. Of those surveyed, 37 percent agreed that safe spaces ‘are completely out of touch with reality’ and 25 percent said they were indifferent.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am