June 6, 2017

THE CAMPUS CRY-BULLYING REPRESENTS A MINORITY OF STUDENTS WHO ARE INDULGED BY ADMINISTRATORS BECAUSE, FUNDAMENTALLY, THE ADMINISTRATORS AGREE WITH WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND REGARD THEM AS USEFUL TOOLS: New Poll Shows What College Students Really Think About Safe Spaces. “A majority of students do not actively endorse safe spaces on campus, according to a recently-released study. Sixty-two percent of students did not agree with or felt indifferent to safe spaces, according to a poll of 1,659 current college students taken by LendEDU, a student loan consolidation and refinancing organization. Of those surveyed, 37 percent agreed that safe spaces ‘are completely out of touch with reality’ and 25 percent said they were indifferent.”