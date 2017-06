IF YOU WANT TO WIN, YOU NEED TO GO ALL SHERMAN AND SHERIDAN, WITH PERHAPS A SOUPCON OF LEMAY: Counter-terror Lessons from America’s Civil War. “The way to win the war is to frighten the larger community of Muslims who passively support terror by action or inaction–frighten them so badly that they will inform on family members. Frightening the larger Muslim population in the West does not require a great deal of effort: a few thousand deportations would do.”